Hawks to debut MLK Wall historical exhibit at State Farm Arena for MLK Day Game

The Hawks will play the Milwaukee Bucks on the MLK Day Holiday on Monday.

ATLANTA — The Hawks said Thursday they will mark the 2022 MLK Day Holiday by unveiling a historical exhibit at State Farm Arena honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Atlanta will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday in the MLK Day Game, and as part of the occasion will debut the new "MLK Wall," which the team said will "provide an education experience on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

The exhibit will be located by Atlanta Social on the terrace level of State Farm Arena.

“It is very important for our organization to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also continue to be actionable in the way that we recognize him," Melissa Proctor, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer, said. “We are excited to celebrate his legacy with some interactive elements throughout this special game.”

The team said it would also continue an MLK Day Game tradition of inviting CONTAGIOUS!, The dReam Center Church of Atlanta's worship ministry group, to sing the starting lineup and national anthem.

The gospel group will also perform at halftime.