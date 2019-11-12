ATLANTA — Miami scored 22 straight points down the stretch to beat Atlanta 135-121 in overtime. The Heat scored the first 16 points of the extra session.

Duncan Robinson tied a Heat record with 10 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each had triple-doubles.

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 36 points, one off the team's rookie record.

It was Atlanta guard Vince Carter's 1,500th game. But the Hawks wasted a six-point lead in the last minute of regulation. De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 28 points.

