Registration opens for Atlanta Jr. Hawks Summer Camps

There are five different sites in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July to teach young campers between the ages of eight and 15.

ATLANTA — Registration is now open for the Jr. Hawks Summer camps. The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy has at least 750 slots to fill.

The camps presented by Adidas will take place for five separate weeks this summer. It will start June 5 for kids ages 8 to 15.

“Our goal is to teach lifelong skills and provide a memorable experience to every Jr. Hawks camper," said Jon Babul, Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs.

Campers will learn from development coaches which gives them a chance to interact and learn from current and former Hawks stars.

There are five different sites for the camp in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July. One week will be dedicated to young female athletes on July 10-13, which is known as the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest. Last year, the team welcomed 75 female athletes for the fest.

“The camps allows us to foster a safe environment to teach the positive benefits attained through the sport of basketball by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, hard work and having fun,” said Babul.

The location and dates of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by Adidas include:

June 5-8 at Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.)

June 12-15 at Sutton Middle School (Atlanta)

June 19-22 at Mays High School (Atlanta)

July 10-13 at Northside Youth Organization (Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade) (Atlanta)

July 17-20 at Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.)

The weekly camps are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will receive a Hawks swag bag that includes a full uniform and the opportunity to participate in competitions for prizes.

There are scholarships available through Hawks’ partner and attorney Ken Nugent.

At least 25% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers will receive scholarship funding courtesy of Score for Scholarships initiative. Since the program began in 2017, Score for Scholarships has provided access-to-play opportunities through Jr. Hawks programs to more than 1,800 Metro Atlanta youth.