Nate McMillan named Atlanta Hawks interim head coach after Lloyd Pierce fired

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Nate McMillan has been named interim head coach of the team.

The news came after Lloyd Pierce was fired and relieved of his duties on Monday.

McMillan has experience as a head coach; he coached for 16 years as a head coach for the Seattle Supersonics, Portland Trailblazers, and the Indiana Pacers. His overall record as a head coach is 667-591.

On the daily Locked On Hawks podcast, host Brad Rowland talked about the decision the Hawks made to fire Pierce

"My overall thing is, that I have been seen as pro-Peirce, and that is probably accurate to some extent,” Rowland explained. “Over the last few weeks when the fan base was turning against Pierce, my general thought process has been that he was getting too much heat. I still stand by that.

"I have pointed out several times that I don’t think Pierce is cut out to be an awesome NBA head coach, so by any means this is not a move that bothers me," he added.

Pierce took over as the Hawks head coach in 2018.

