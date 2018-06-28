ATLANTA—Did you catch the Hawks' post-draft press conference on Monday, touting Atlanta's three first-round picks?

While introducing the city's newest crop of newbies (Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Omari Spellman), Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk momentarily addressed his team's impending plans for NBA free agency, which officially launches Sunday (12:01 a.m. EST).

In blunt terms, the Hawks will not be leading the free-agent frenzy this summer, despite possessing the fourth-most practical cap space for the coming league year—at approximately $29.17 million.

In fact, they might also pass on the second wave of free-agent dominos, once the superstar attractions make their decisions around the July 4 holiday.

Schlenk's candid comment hardly qualifies as a revelation. Atlanta (24-58 last season) likely remains in Phase I of a long-term rebuilding project, with the overall goal of making the Hawks a consistent championship contender around 2021.

In that vein, why diminish salary-cap flexibility with assets who might only serve the short-term good? Especially since the Hawks have a logistical chance at owning three lottery selections next summer—their own, plus the No. 1 picks from the Cavaliers (a roster in flux) and Mavericks (top-five protected).

What’s up LeBron!? Come to the A and let’s get these Rings Fam👀🔥

💍💍💍 #TrueToAtlanta — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 27, 2018

Factoring in the above introduction, 11Alive Sports breaks down this summer's anticipated crop of NBA free agents—restricted and unrestricted—through five distinguishable classifications:

Spoiler Alert: Contrary to Trae Young's wish-Tweet (above), LeBron James will not be playing for Atlanta next year.

GROUP I—THE UNTOUCHABLES

LeBron James, Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, Warriors

Paul George, Thunder

Chris Paul, Rockets

DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans

SKINNY

1. The Hawks, along with 20-plus other franchises, have zero chance of landing the five players in the elite strata.

They're all primed for max-level contracts, in the form of monster multi-year deals (4-5 years/$180M-plus) or the increasingly popular "maxed-out for one year/plus player option" with megastars James and Durant, as a means of pressuring their respective clubs to maintain championship-seeking rosters, by any necessary means.

2. We've all heard the rumors of LeBron preferring a Los Angeles relocation, citing family and entertainment-mogul reasons.

But here's something that doesn't get much play: The Lakers already have a rock-solid base of young talent, perhaps good enough to help LeBron advance to the NBA Finals within three years, in the event that no other superstar (Paul George, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard) joins The King in La La Land.

In fact, if the Lakers were to surrender Brandon Ingram, LaVar Ball, Kyle Kuzma and a future first-round pick for Leonard (today's rumored blockbuster), such a trade would immediately put the Spurs into the category of "2021 contenders" for a Western Conference title.

But for whatever reasons, the national media seems obsessed with the notion of LeBron needing help in Los Angeles, even though he's done more with less talented supporting casts in previous years.

3. Of the players in this cluster, Cousins (five-year average: 25.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 blocks) would have the best chance of signing with Atlanta.

He's from nearby Mobile, Alabama, and the Pelicans have reportedly balked at the notion of maxing out Cousins' offer, or at least providing injury protection from last winter's torn Achilles.

But still, money talks, and it would be a great surprise to see Cousins relocate from New Orleans (and the Brink's truck of cash).

GROUP II—THE RESTRICTED CLASS

Aaron Gordon, Magic

Julius Randle, Lakers

Clint Capela, Rockets

Jabari Parker, Bucks

Jusuf Nurkic, Blazers

Marcus Smart, Celtics

Kyle Anderson, Spurs

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Fred VanVleet, Raptors

Rodney Hood, Cavaliers

Dante Exum, Jazz

Montrezl Harrell, Clippers

SKINNY

1. Frankly speaking, every NBA team should let their non-superstars go through the process of restricted free agency, whenever that time arrives.

The vast majority of assets get half-hearted offers from other clubs, and when those rights-holding franchises match with glee, they can subsequently cite the simple rationalization of letting the market dictate each player's worth to other teams.

2. Along those lines, I fully expect the Magic, Blazers, Spurs and Raptors to match the offers for Gordon, Nurkic, Anderson and VanVleet, respectively.

Of that group, only Gordon would likely receive anything close to a "max" offer; and even then, it's a no-brainer to match for Orlando, which arguably has the least talented roster among Eastern Conference clubs.

3. Jabari Parker represents an interesting wild card among this bunch: Coming out of college (Duke), Parker was viewed as a future superstar, someone who could easily drop 25-30 points a night, regardless of the opponent.

However, NBA life has been difficult for the Chicago native (only 183 games played over four seasons), who might still be working his way back from multiple ACL surgeries.

Here's a perfect example of Parker's maddening potential/production: On April 1 (Easter Sunday), less than two months after Parker's most recent injury rehab, the 23-year-old rolled the Nuggets for 35 points (14 of 23 shooting) and 10 rebounds; and yet, the Bucks forward accrued an over/under tally of minus-9 for the night.

On the plus side, if the Hawks are targeting young shooters with tremendous upside—but no genuine affinity for playing defense—then Parker might be the ideal fit.

4. On the surface, Randle and Capela should be matched. However, both players might be used as valuable trade fodder, in the event of the Lakers and Rockets needing precious cap space to sign the likes of LeBron James, Paul George or Kevin Durant.

Of course, Houston would have the flexibility to cajole both Chris Paul and Capela, who enjoyed a career-best campaign this past season (averaging 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 0.8 steals). The reason: The "Larry Bird" signing exception.

In the case of the Hawks, it's pretty simple: Don't waste franchise-changing money on Capela, who would likely never be the first, second or third option in coach Lloyd Pierce's offensive system.

Besides, if you're dying to spend money on a rim protector ... why not pursue a battered asset from the crew of unrestricted free agents, perhaps someone the same age as Capela?

GROUP III—THE REDEEMABLES

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers (player option)

Nerlens Noel, Mavericks

Tyreke Evans, Grizzlies

Enes Kanter, Knicks (player option)

Isaiah Thomas, Lakers

Derrick Favors, Jazz

Trevor Ariza, Rockets

Avery Bradley, Clippers

JJ Redick, 76ers

Elfrid Payton, Suns

Rajon Rondo, Pelicans

Brook Lopez, Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lakers

Thaddeus Young, Pacers

Rudy Gay, Spurs

Kyle O'Quinn, Knicks

Amir Johnson, 76ers

SKINNY

1. In the spring of 2017, and shortly after being traded to the Mavericks, Nerlens Noel rejected Mark Cuban's formidable offer of four years, $70 million.

Fast forward to the present: With eminently replaceable averages of 4.4 points, 5.6 blocks and 0.7 blocks from last season (30 games played), the oft-injured and offensively challenged Noel (still only 24 years old) might be lucky to land anything beyond $5 million per annum.

(First-world problems, I know.)

Such is life in the NBA. Five years ago, Noel was the proverbial face of the next generation of NBA rim-protectors. In the present, though, he's just another under-whelming performer with a history of injuries.

On the flip side, opportunity knocks for the Hawks. They could invest a low-cost flier on the one-time Kentucky star, and possibly recruit him to be a building block for the future, if Noel can recapture his defensive/rebounding/shot-blocking glory of 2015 (first year of live NBA action).

Granted, it's a small sample size, but check this out: For the Feb. 27-March 13 stretch of 2015, Noel enjoyed a scintillating seven-game average of 11.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.0 blocks ... and count 'em—3.1 steals.

2. You'd be hard-pressed to identify 10 more bankable, under-the-radar performers than Evans, who notched averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists with Memphis last season.

In fact, these supreme numbers are better than his annual averages for 2009-16, when Evans posted cumulative tallies of 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

And yet, for reasons unknown, Evans has never cleared $12 million in annual salary.

Let that sink in.

This salary discrepancy's about to change, though. If the Hawks are genuinely interested in the highly versatile Evans, it'll likely come at a price tag north of $15 million.

3. It's fair to wonder if the Hawks would have drafted Marvin Bagley III in last week's NBA draft, had the Sacramento Kings passed on the heralded Duke forward at No. 2 overall?

Of course, if Atlanta truly coveted Bagley's skill set, the club could always pursue an intriguing Plan B and sign Georgia native (and former Georgia Tech star) Derrick Favors to a long-term deal.

The left-handed Favors has been a rock-solid NBA performer since 2013, posting annual averages of 13.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals during this span.

For those with short memories ... Favors was the 2010 version of Marvin Bagley; and at the time of this writing, Favors still hasn't reached his 27th birthday.

4. The Atlanta front office loves shooters. The Hawks' marketing department loves local tie-ins.

In other words, former UGA star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would represent a win-win for both groups.

Charting his last two seasons (Pistons, Lakers), Caldwell-Pope owns a respectable shooting rate of 37 percent from beyond the arc. Plus, he's still one of the NBA's most versatile perimeter defenders.

5. On paper, DeAndre Jordan would be a great fit for the Hawks.

However, it would behoove the Texas native to strongly consider picking up his $24.1 million for the coming season, as a means of staying with the rebuilding Clippers or sparking a sign-and-trade with another club (presumably the Mavericks).

6. For my money, Avery Bradley represents the best common-sense acquisition for the Hawks.

Simply put, you can never have enough unselfish playmakers along the perimeter, especially those who are lights-out on defense (when fully healthy).

This time last year, the Detroit Pistons were mulling over a near-max contract offer for Bradley; but a poorly timed season of injuries has seemingly hindered Bradley's value on the open market.

GROUP IV—THE PLACEHOLDERS

Greg Monroe, Celtics

Marco Belinelli, 76ers

Michael Beasley, Knicks

Ersan Ilyasova, 76ers

Trevor Booker, Pacers

SKINNY

1. It would be stunning if any of the five players landed contracts beyond two years. Even for bottom-rung franchises, this quintet resembles nothing more than patchwork assets.

Hence, the Placeholders moniker.

2. Remember when the Milwaukee Bucks handed Greg Monroe a $100 million-plus contract? That was only three years ago, folks; and since the signing, Monroe has been peddled off to the Suns and Celtics, as throw-in trade fodder.

To be fair, Monroe stealthily averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals during his "walk" year with the Pistons (2014-15), and he was only 24 at the time.

However, Monroe also represents a cautionary tale for interested teams:

In this space-and-pace era of the NBA, Monroe bears the look of a left-handed dinosaur from the late 1990s.

On offense, Monroe has limited range around the basket. He's hardly a rim-protecting menace on the defensive end ... and through eight NBA campaigns, Monroe has never connected on a single three-pointer.

GROUP V—THE LEGACIES

Dwyane Wade, Heat

Tony Parker, Spurs

Derrick Rose, Timberwolves

Lance Stephenson, Pacers

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks

David West, Warriors

SKINNY

If the Hawks are in need of a short-term veteran asset to mentor the younger players (read: Trae Young) and provide a little boost at the gate, then by all means, go ahead and pursue Wade, Parker or Rose as the potential final chapter of their decorated careers.

Other than that, Atlanta officials should have minimal motivation to sign anyone from this group. For the Hawks, there's no point in depriving younger players of crucial developmental minutes on the court.

