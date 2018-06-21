ATLANTA–The Atlanta Hawks apparently loved Luka Doncic ... but not as much as what came behind Door No. 2.

During Thursday's NBA draft, the Hawks technically selected the Slovenian-born Doncic (No. 3 overall), but then traded his rights to the Mavericks for a package that included the No. 5 pick ... and Dallas' first-rounder for 2019 (top-five protected).

From there, Atlanta happily snagged Trae Young–the only player in Division I history to lead the NCAA in points and assists (same season)–with the fifth selection, a move which makes perfect sense on four fronts:

a) The rebuilding Hawks are wisely stockpiling (presumptive) high picks for the coming seasons. It's the prudent path for long-term roster construction.

b) Trae Young may be this draft's most electric singular talent, with the capacity for scoring 30-plus points, burying six-plus triples or racking up 15-plus assists every night.

Young's most recognized comp among NBA veterans: Two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

c) Before coming to Atlanta, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk helped build the Warriors into their current dynastic form; and he presumably believes Young can be a transcendent performer.

d) With Philips Arena undergoing a massive renovation, the Hawks will need a signature asset to sell tickets.

© 2018 WXIA