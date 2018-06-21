ATLANTA–11Alive Sports will be blogging throughout Draft Night, as we chronicle the Atlanta Hawks' four draft choices (3, 19, 30, 33), along with other noteworthy moments from the evening.

ENTRY #1

At 5:20 p.m., the draft order for the top 15 selections remains unchanged:

TOP 15 PICKS

1. Phoenix

2. Sacramento

3. Atlanta

4. Memphis

5. Dallas

6. Orlando

7. Chicago

8. Cleveland

9. New York

10. Philadelphia

11. Charlotte

12. L.A. Clippers

13. L.A. Clippers

14. Denver

15. Washington

ENTRY #2

I penned my second and final mock draft for 11Alive Sports earlier today. Click here to view Version 2.0 of the mock, which doesn't account for any trade speculation.

ENTRY #3

Perusing a number of Web sites, the consensus arrangement has either Slovenian playmaker Luka Doncic or Duke power forward Marvin Bagley III earmarked for the Hawks (No. 3 overall).

In other words, whichever talent gets bypassed by the Kings (No. 2) will be happily scooped up by Atlanta.

That's all fine and good, since this draft offers excellent 'upside' talent throughout the first 15 slots (and beyond).

However, I'm still sticking to my gut call here, in terms of Atlanta rolling the dice with Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr., who has tremendous promise at three different positions (small forward, power forward, center).





