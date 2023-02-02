Ne-Yo announced as Hawks halftime performer for upcoming games

The team made the announcement on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Hawks fans will get a look at R&B star Ne-Yo this month when he performs at halftime at State Farm Arena.

The team announced on Friday the Grammy-winning artist will play a halftime show on Feb. 26 when the Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets. That game is a Sunday afternoon affair starting at 3 p.m.

“I appreciate the Atlanta Hawks for their commitment to blending music, sports and entertainment together,” Ne-Yo said in a release. “It’s going to be a fun night and I’m looking forward to seeing my fans.”

Ne-Yo is best known for hits including "Miss Independent" and "So Sick."