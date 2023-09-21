Quin Snyder and Hawks host nearly 200 local hoops coaches for annual clinic

It helped the local coaches learn "best practices in coaching philosophy" and more, the team said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Hawks and coach Quin Snyder hosted nearly 200 local hoops coaches on Wednesday night for their annual Coaches Clinic, giving them a lesson to remember.

The clinic was held at the team's Emory Sports Medicine Complex training facility, helping the local coaches learn "best practices in coaching philosophy and strategy directly from the team’s coaching staff at the free professional development event," a release said.

It was the 12th annual edition of the event.

According to the team, the local coaches were able to participate in a networking reception and receive a gift bag that included a coaching resources packet and other items.

Coaches did development sessions with assistant coaches including Jeff Watkinson, Steve Klei, Brittni Donaldson and Sanjay Lumpkin focusing on areas such as offensive action and plays, situational shooting and pick-and-roll defense.