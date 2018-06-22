ATLANTA–Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie skipped out on his junior and senior seasons for the NBA draft, without many assurances of Round 1 glory.

Or so we thought.

Okogie's bold move paid off handsomely on Thursday, when the Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed him midway through the first round (20th overall) ... with 10 selections to spare.

As a sophomore, Okogie averaged 18.2 points per game at Tech, fourth-best in the ACC. For his two collegiate seasons, the Georgia native cumulatively averaged 16.9 points.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Okogie's large frame helped him average 1.8 steals and one block per game.

During the NBA combine, Okogie impressed many with his 7-foot wingspan, which was the fourth-longest among guards.

For good measure, Okogie jumped 42 inches in the vertical leap, tying fellow first-rounder Donte DiVincenzo for honors.

He also clocked at 3.04 seconds for the three quarter sprint in the combine, landing him at first place.

Okogie struggles with turnovers. His turnovers averaged the same as his assists this season at 2.5.

Okogie's handles need some work as he enters the next level, but his body and wingspan could make up for those weaknesses.

© 2018 WXIA