ATLANTA–The Atlanta Hawks won't be hurting for shooters this coming season.

On Thursday, the franchise scored from long distance with their two highest draft picks, first landing Oklahoma scorer Trae Young (No. 5 overall–after a trade) and then corralling Maryland's Kevin Huerter at No. 19 overall.

Heading into the draft, Huerter (two years of college eligibility) wasn't viewed as a serious candidate for remaining in the draft. But his workouts at the NBA Combine in May obviously caught the fancy of league scouts and executives.

Most notably Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk.

The Huerter positives are easy to celebrate: The kid has near-unlimited range from beyond the arc (42 percent, 50 percent overall with Maryland last season), the byproduct of having ideal balance and a picture-perfect release at the top of his shot.

Huerter's also a sneaky-good rebounder, averaging five boards per game for the Terrapins last year.





But offense should be the rookie's calling card, in terms of garnering quality playing time. At 6-foot-7, Huerter could quickly become a matchup nightmare against undersized opponents.

© 2018 WXIA