ATLANTA—11Alive Sports has launched an ongoing blog to track the various signings and trades during NBA Free Agency, which starts at 12:01 a.m. EST on Sunday (July 1).

The blog will produce updates throughout the month, especially during this 10-day window of superstars finding new homes and teams creatively moving assets, perhaps as a means of clearing the decks for prospective free agents.

ENTRY #3

ESPN (namely my old friend from the Sports Illustrated days, Arash Markazi) has been all over a story that could have legs ... or mean absolutely nothing in a few days.

The four-letter network has photographic evidence of LeBron James AND HIS AIRPLANE landing at an airport in Van Nuys, Calif.

A source tells ESPN LeBron James was on this plane that flew into Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles Saturday. The private jet pictured flew from Anguilla, where James was vacationing. pic.twitter.com/K7Lb9IKWdV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2018

So, what does this mean for the Lakers' chances of signing LeBron in the coming days? Well, it certainly doesn't hurt, but it's important to remember something crucial about this particular pursuit:

It's public knowledge that James spends the bulk of his offseason at his home in Los Angeles.

LeBron James at Van Nuys Airport via @harmer805. pic.twitter.com/bZ3ICvjsBH — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 30, 2018

ENTRY #2

Here's a quick refresher course on the rules of engagement among competing clubs during free agency:

I. FIVE-DAY MORATORIUM

From July 1-6, NBA free agents are barred from officially signing contracts with new clubs. During this period, however, players and their representatives can talk and/or meet with other franchises. They even have the luxury of agreeing to deals, in principle, provided they don't formally put it down on paper.

It's worth noting: During this five-day window, the vast majority of agreed-upon deals are leaked to the press, presumably by player agents.

II. EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULES

According to CBAQFAQ.com, a Web site which continually monitors changes with the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, there are seven 'signing' exceptions during the July 1-6 moratorium:

a) Of course, NBA teams can sign first-round draft picks to slotted contracts.

b) Second-round choices can accepted tender offers, which ostensibly serve as one-year contract offers.

c) Restricted free agents on rookie-scale contracts can accept (or decline) maximum qualifying offers from their current club.

d) Restricted free agents are permitted to sign offer sheets with other teams. However, the 48-hour matching period wouldn't initiate until after July 6.

e) Restricted free agents can accept (or reject) less-than-maximum qualifying offers from their current team.

f) NBA clubs are permitted to sign street free agents to minimum-salary deals (no bonuses).

g) Street free agents who possess existing options to play in the developmental "G-League" can sign two-way contracts with clubs.

h) NBA teams have the right to waive or claim players from other teams.

ENTRY #1

On Thursday, I divided the 2018 free agents into five classifications--relative to how the Atlanta Hawks might perceive that talent pool.

Spoiler alert: Neither Kevin Durant nor LeBron James will be signing with the Hawks in the coming days.

