ATLANTA—Can you say sign, sealed and delivered three times fast?

The Atlanta Hawks certainly can.

On Sunday, the club signed their trio of first-round draft picks in one fell swoop, inking Trae Young (No. 5 overall pick, via trade), Kevin Huerter (19th overall) and Omari Spellman (30th overall) to entry-level contracts.

Young (three-year deal for roughly $14.91 million) was acquired in a draft-night trade with the Mavericks, who surrendered Young and next year's first-round selection (top-five protected) to get Slovenian playmaker Luka Doncic.

In his lone year at Oklahoma, Young became the first NCAA player in Division I history to lead the nation in points (27.4 per game) and assists (8.7) in the same season.

At 6-foot-2 and possessing the skills of a versatile 1- or 2-guard, Young's game compares quite favorably to two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, in terms of having unlimited shooting range (beyond 25 feet), excellent court vision and supreme playmaking skills.

Huerter (three-year contract for approximately $5.75 million) was initially unsure about leaving the University of Maryland after two collegiate seasons.

However, his pre-draft workouts with other clubs went well enough for him to stay in the draft ... and the move paid off handsomely, with the Hawks grabbing the 6-foot-7 shooter ahead of prominent names like Grayson Allen (Jazz), Aaron Holiday (Pacers), Moe Wagner (Lakers) and Robert Williams (Celtics).

In fact, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk went on record with a San Francisco-based radio station last week, admitting Atlanta was initially willing to trade up two spots (No. 17 overall) to land Huerter.

Spellman stands tall as the biggest Hawks draftee (6-foot-9).

In his lone campaign at Villanova, Spellman (season averages: 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) captured Big East Freshman of the Year honors, while helping the Wildcats claim their second national championship in three years.

Young, Spellman (three-year contract for roughly $4.14 million) and second-year veteran John Collins will headline the Hawks' summer league team this month (Salt Lake City/Las Vegas). Huerter, who's rehabbing an injury from last month, will not participate in any action out West.

During last week's introductory press conference, Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce was noncommittal on the summer-league playing time for Young and Spellman—pointing out how Young hasn't had much live action since the NCAA tournament in March (first-round defeat to Rhode Island), while also lamenting possible fatigue with Spellman, given the large number of private, pre-draft workouts with various NBA clubs.

© 2018 WXIA