Trae Young agrees to $207 million max extension with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks fans can now rest easy, because one of the team's best players is here to stay.
Trae Young has agreed to a max extension with the Hawks that's worth up to $207 million early Tuesday morning.
According to a Tweet from Klutch Sports Group, the organization that represents Young, this locks the Hawks' star point guard into a five-year designated rookie deal.
"Congrats @TheTraeYoung on signing a 5 year-$207 million extension with the @ATLHawks! #Klutch," the Tweet states.
It includes a 30 percent escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $172 million base into $207 million if Young is voted onto one of the three all NBA teams, according to ESPN.
"ATL, We Move," Young tweeted in response to the announcement.
The contract kicks in during the upcoming season and runs until 2027.