Trae Young agrees to $207 million max extension with Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks fans can now rest easy, because one of the team's best players is here to stay.

Trae Young has agreed to a max extension with the Hawks that's worth up to $207 million early Tuesday morning.

According to a Tweet from Klutch Sports Group, the organization that represents Young, this locks the Hawks' star point guard into a five-year designated rookie deal.

"Congrats @TheTraeYoung on signing a 5 year-$207 million extension with the @ATLHawks! #Klutch," the Tweet states.

It includes a 30 percent escalator clause that would turn the guaranteed $172 million base into $207 million if Young is voted onto one of the three all NBA teams, according to ESPN.

"ATL, We Move," Young tweeted in response to the announcement.

