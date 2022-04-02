Trae Young wins NBA community award for efforts toward mental health

Young was given the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for February, which will result in a $10,00 donation to the Trae Young Family Foundation.

ATLANTA — Hawks star Trae Young was recognized by the NBA for his off-the-court efforts, naming him the winner of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for February.

In a release, the league said Young was chosen for his "ongoing efforts to normalize the conversation around mental health and promote overall well-being" both in Atlanta and his native Oklahoma.

Through the award, $10,000 will be donated by the NBA and Kaiser Permanente toward the Trae Young Family Foundation.

“Since my first year in the NBA I dreamed of building an organization that could help me create lasting, sustainable resources for kids in my communities,” Young said in a statement. “I hope the Young Family Athletic Center is just the beginning and that I can continue to use my platform to advocate for others.”

The Young Family Athletic Center broke ground last year in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, and will "provide children a safe space for recreation, education and wellness, and afford every family in Norman access to the facility and the opportunities the Young family envisions for the community through new scholarships."

The league said in its release the monthly honor "recognizes a player who best demonstrates the passion that the league and NBA players share for giving back to their communities."