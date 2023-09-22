Trae Young funds brand-new floor for Atlanta school

The Hawks' All-Star talked to students about the importance of working hard in school and giving back to the community.

ATLANTA — Hawks star Trae Young is helping connect the city's youth and basketball as he unveiled a brand-new basketball gym floor for Atlanta Youth Academy students.

Young attended the reveal on Friday and took center court as his organization, the Trae Young Family Foundation, fully funded the renovated gym floor.

"I always got to make sure I'm giving back and doing, doing what God did for me growing up as a kid -- giving me advice and giving me a places to go have a gym, to have access to a program that I can have fun, have a gym to shoot at," Young said. "I think it's important for me to do that for these kids coming up because I remember having those guys for me."

Other donations to the gym outside of the brand new court include custom signage, new scoreboards, new wall padding, more backboards and an entirely brand-new sound system.

Young's foundation also handed out free T-shirts and backpacks to the kids and some of his signature shoes to the faculty at Atlanta Youth Academy (AYA).