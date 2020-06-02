ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons is making headlines again - this time because the team has requested waivers on the forward.

In a news release, the team said the announcement came Wednesday. However, they didn't elaborate further. ESPN reports Atlanta is waiving the player to create roster space to complete a four-team trade deal.

The sports news outlet said sources tell them the Houston Rockets acquired the Minnesota Timberwolves' Robert Covington and traded center Clint Capela to the Hawks as part of a four-team, 12-player deal on Tuesday night.

The Hawks acquired Parsons from the Memphis Grizzlies last July in exchange for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee.

Parsons was in the news in January after he was injured in a crash involving an alleged DUI driver.

According to the police report obtained by 11Alive, a Brookhaven Police officer happened to be at the intersection just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 15 and observed a driver crash into the car Parsons was driving and another vehicle.

A Honda Accord, driven by 54-year-old Wesley Olson, was making a left turn from North Druid Hills Road onto Buford Highway when he collided with oncoming traffic.



Parsons was driving a Rolls Royce west on North Druid Hills Road attempting to cross the intersection at Buford Highway when he was hit.

His attorneys with Morgan & Morgan said he suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries -- including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum.

Olson was cited for failure to yield while turning left and DUI less safe.

Parsons was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft following a successful career with the Florida Gators.

After the 2013–14 season, Parsons became a restricted free agent and eventually signed with the Dallas Mavericks. From 2016 to 2019 he played with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Parsons has played five games, averaging 10.8 minutes per game.

