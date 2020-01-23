BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons remains in the first stage of the NBA’s concussion protocol and "has not progressed to exertional challenges," the team said, following a car accident on Jan. 15.

According to a police report, a Brookhaven police officer witnessed an alleged DUI driver crash into the car Parsons was driving and another vehicle.

The at-fault driver, according the the report, said Wesley Olson, 54, of Lawrenceville, had an alcoholic beverage at some point that day. The officer also located a 7 Up bottle filled with an alcoholic beverage in the driver's seat.

The team said that Parsons continues to receive treatment for symptoms of whiplash and the associated cervical disc injury and will return home to California.

"After discussing with Parsons, his medical team and the doctors at Emory Sports Medicine, it was agreed by all parties that it would be best for Parsons’ recovery for him to return home to California and continue to recover and rehabilitate under the treatment of a team of doctors and therapists overseen by the Hawks and Emory Sports Medicine staff," the team said in a press release.

The law firm representing Parsons, Morgan & Morgan, said the injuries were potentially career ending -- including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum when he wrecked while driving a Rolls Royce.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists," the firm said in a release. "Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties fully accountable.”

