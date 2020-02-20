ATLANTA — In a day when most tickets are digital to concerts and sporting events, those who want to scam you are finding new ways.

The Atlanta Hawks said this week that they've seen a significant increase in the attempted sale and use of counterfeit tickets this season.

With that, they said fans who wish to purchase single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2019-20 season should only do so from verified marketplaces including Hawks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app.

The Hawks.com and Ticketmaster are the only sites that can guarantee that the game ticket a fan buys is the ticket that gets them in.

Ticketmaster does allow fans to purchase tickets from other fans who are not able to use their tickets for that particular game.

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena after NBA All-Star Weekend with five home games to close out the month of February. The team faces Miami tonight.

MORE HEADLINES:

Trae Young lights up the All-Star Game with halfcourt buzzer-beater

Forbes: Atlanta Hawks' value doubles under owner Tony Ressler

Atlanta Hawks help longtime fan celebrate her 102nd birthday