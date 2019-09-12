ATLANTA — Ticket prices for Sunday's Atlanta Hawks game are some of the highest we've seen in years, according to data from SeatGeek.

Officials with the event ticket search engine website say the game against the Los Angeles Lakers is "by far" the hottest Hawks game they've seen since they started tracking the secondary market in 2010.

The average resale price is $340 a ticket, they said. That price is 233 percent more than the average Hawks ticket this season.

To compare, the average cost of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015 was $302. In 2018, the average cost to see the Golden State Warriors was $295.

This year's matchup between the Lakers and Hawks in Atlanta has an average resale ticket price that is 23 percent more than last year's matchup.

So what if you just want to get in the door? It'll cost you $145 right now, according to SeatGeek.

We get it. Fans in Atlanta (and across the NBA for that matter) want to see LeBron James. Here is how much tickets over the years have cost to see the superstar.

Over the course of the last five seasons, this year would be the most expensive to see LeBron play in Atlanta:

2019-20 Season (LeBron on Lakers): $340

2018-19 Season (LeBron on Lakers): $277

2017-18 Season (LeBron on Cavaliers): $197

2016-17 Season (LeBron on Cavaliers): $168

2015-16 Season (LeBron on Cavaliers): $231

