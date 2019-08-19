ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Travis Schlenk today to President of Basketball Operations and General Manager.

“We are extremely pleased with the direction that Travis and our entire basketball operations team has us heading as a franchise. He has used the draft to build an impressive young core, hired one of the NBA’s top young coaches in Lloyd Pierce and positioned us to have the cap space, draft picks and financial flexibility needed to have long-term success in the NBA,” Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler said.

In his third season leading Hawks’ Basketball Operations, Schlenk is a veteran of nearly 20 years in the NBA. He joined the Hawks after 13 years with Golden State, including the final six as Assistant General Manager.

In addition to Schlenk’s announcement, Atlanta has elevated Chelsea Lane to Vice President of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine, Dan Martinez to Vice President of Team Operations, Derek Pierce to Vice President of Player Personnel, Dotun Akinwale Jr. to Director of Scouting, Mike McNeive to Director of Player Personnel, Daniel Starkman to Senior Manager of Basketball Operations, Nick Ressler to Manager of Basketball Operations, Paul Jesperson to Assistant Video Coordinator, Chris Mast to Data Scientist, Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine and Connor Smith to Assistant Athletic Trainer.

MORE HAWKS HEADLINES:

Atlanta Hawks tribute Donald Glover series in schedule announcement

Meet the new Atlanta Hawks forward Jabari Parker

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to face Atlanta Hawks in October

Atlanta Hawks acquire Damian Jones from Golden State Warriors