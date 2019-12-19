CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith is embroiled in controversy following a social media video post from his wife, Jewel Harris, and he responded with an Instagram story post of his own.

Not one to take cheating allegations lightly, especially after it was brought up and discussed in the public forum, Smith, who is currently a free agent after being waived by the Cavaliers this past summer, attempted to clarify the very personal situation to his 4.5 million followers.

“IG ain’t a place for relationships!!” Smith wrote. “But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why His child failed to mention that…#THATSALL.”

Harris posted a 10-minute video of her praying for God to forgive her husband, Smith, and a woman named “Candice.”

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting,” Harris said. “For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man, Father God, I just pray that You give her grace and mercy through all of this,” she said in the lengthy video. “I lift her up.

“God, I am asking, father God, as Your servant, to please help and heal my husband … and please forgive him because he know not what he do.”

At the end of her prayer, Harris thanked God for “giving her strength to go through all of this that’s meant to break me down.”

“I pray for my enemies, anybody that has come against my marriage or tried to attack my marriage and has put their hand on my marriage,” Harris said.

Smith and Harris were married in April of 2016 and share a daughter, Dakota, 2, as well as two other daughters, Peyton and Demi, from previous relationships.

Rumors of Smith’s new relationship have been circulating since he was seen together with “The Flash” star Candice Patton at a Halloween party earlier this year in a video that was shared on Instagram by Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan.