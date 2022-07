He first said he's "Black Jesus" before revealing his true identity as the superstar of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant felt real generous after signing his five-year, $193 million rookie max extension.

So much so that he made a Dallas waitress' day.

He tipped her $500 on his table's bill and she spent the next few minutes trying to figure out who he was.

He first said he's "Black Jesus" before revealing his true identity as the superstar of the Memphis Grizzlies.

This was part of the third episode of his YouTube docuseries.