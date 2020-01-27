ATLANTA — Looking down and trying to gain his composure, Atlanta Hawks coach Loyd Pierce asked attendees of a Sunday press conference to forgive him for being emotional.

Pierce like many across the nation was still grappling with the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. And like many, he wasn't taking the news well. Bryant, his daughter, and seven others died on Friday when a helicopter crashed in southern California.

And while Pierce didn't know Bryant personally, he grew up a Laker's fan on the West Coast. He also lost a very close family member in a military helicopter crash.

"In '98 I lost my cousin. He was a pilot in the Navy," Pierce said. "Stationed in San Diego - Coronado - and he was in a helicopter crash."

He said his cousin's widow comes to every game and lives in the Atlanta area.

"To this day, I still have a hard time looking at helicopters," he said. "There are just certain things you don't get over."

Pierce said that, over the years, he had spoken to Bryant on many occasions.

"He's spoken to me a bunch of times and he's always told me he respects me and he respects the work that I've done," he said. "And he's watched me from afar as a head coach and assistant. He said it to me in Philly and he said it to me in L.A."

He said that this was just "who Kobe is and what I know."

Pierce spoke of Bryant's passion, detail, and intensity on the court. But he said all of that paled in comparison to another aspect he saw in the NBA great.

"There's nothing more than the respect I have for him as a father," he said. "Every image you see of him, post-retirement, is with his daughter and with his family."

He added that Bryant, through social media, focused on positivity - and that this was another aspect of Bryant that he respected. In his final tweet, Bryant was even congratulating Lebron James for surpassing him in points on Saturday night. It was in Philadelphia - Bryant's hometown.

"I think it's been the biggest transformation of a competitor to a human being that I've ever seen," he said. "And that's the sad part about today is he was someone that everyone looked up - especially this generation of players.

He said that, to many players, Bryant seemed almost untouchable. Seeing the news of his death has hit many of them especially hard.

But Pierce also said that the crash and the lives lost were a reminder to everyone to speak to those they care about. Because the future is never guaranteed.

"Who do you need to say hello to, who do you need to reach out to," he said.

The Hawks as an organization spoke in similar terms about the loss of the famed NBA player and his daughter when they released a statement later on Sunday saying they were "stunned and profoundly saddened."

"Today our NBA family lost one of its modern-day leaders and a champion who inspired so many of this generation’s current players," the Hawks said. "His insatiable drive, legendary competitive spirit, and dedication to the game will forever be remembered and live on through the era of players, fans and athletes around the world who were inspired by his greatness."

