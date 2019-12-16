ATLANTA — Not looking the least bit tired after a whirlwind weekend, LeBron James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 101-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers won their seventh in a row and pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA's best record at 24-3.

The Hawks kept it close all the way. Cam Reddish got a look at a tying 3 -pointer from the corner, but the shot missed.

Danny Green went to the other end and knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Hawks to their fourth straight loss.

