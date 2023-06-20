Atlanta NBA Draft preview | Hawks, Marietta's Scoot Henderson & more

Point guard Scoot Henderson, expected to go in the top three, is from Marietta. The Hawks pick at No. 15.

ATLANTA — The NBA Draft arrives Thursday night, an event that will highlight one of the most anticipated prospects in a generation in French center Victor Wembanyama.

But "Wemby" is headed to San Antonio. Here in Atlanta, we're looking a little more closely at Scoot.

Scoot Henderson is widely considered the second-best player in the draft - in most years, he probably would have been the top pick. He's a Marietta native who went to Kell High School before joining the NBA G-League's developmental Ignite team for a year ahead of the draft.

By all accounts, Scoot should be the second or third pick on Thursday night.

He spoke with the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, ahead of the draft on their experience with Overtime Elite and spending two years in Atlanta preparing to go pro.

Atlanta NBA Draft ties: Hawks, Scoot Henderson, Thompson twins

Scoot Henderson

Let's start with what we can expect this evening for the Marietta product, Scott Henderson.

Henderson is a high-flying, shake-and-bake point guard with an explosiveness that's evocative of players like Russell Westbrook at his prime or Ja Morant.

His calling card in the NBA is going to be getting to the rim - whether around defenders, with his tricky handles, or simply above them.

His drawback right now is, as with guys like Westbrook and Morant, shooting. He only made 27.5% of his threes for G League Ignite last year. But few players possess the kind of athleticism in that clip above - which is why he's all but a lock to go either second, to the Charlotte Hornets, or third to the Portland Trail Blazers (or perhaps another team, if Portland makes a trade with that pick).

The only question is whether Charlotte, who have a young point guard already in LaMelo Ball, will decide they can pair him up with Scoot, or go for Alabama's Brandon Miller instead. They've reportedly been leaning toward Miller.

That would leave Scoot to go to Portland - with the Blazers potentially offering the pick around the league, as they have longtime superstar Damian Lillard at point guard themselves. Lillard, at 32, reportedly does not want to be part of a rebuilding project, preferring the Blazers go for veteran reinforcements after a disappointing year.

Atlanta Hawks

Speaking of potential trades, the Hawks are, according to various rumors, all over the place.

It's hard to keep straight exactly what the Hawks might be thinking - John Collins' name has, of course, come up. That could mean a trade up. Or there's the possibility they trade down.

ESPN has them on Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino, a playmaking point guard out of Indiana who - like seemingly everyone at this position in this draft - has some questions about his shot. Seems like an odd fit with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray already on the roster - unless, of course, they need a replacement in the event they trade one of them.

Hood-Schifino is perhaps the closest thing to a consensus with the Hawks here, as The Ringer also projects the team to take him. But that outlet notes the Hawks have been connected "to a whole bunch of teams in trade talks," highlighting Toronto's Pascal Siakam as a possibility. CBS Sports also goes with Hood-Schifino.

Yahoo!'s mock draft sends Kentucky guard Cason Wallace to Atlanta. He's also a point guard, though more in the defense-first mold of a guy like Marcus Smart or Davion Mitchell, a high pick out of Baylor a couple years ago. The Hawks have long struggled to put together a cohesive defense, so this could make some sense. He only shot 34.6% from three at Baylor, putting his shot in the same will-it-or-won't-it-develop bucket as every other point guard in this range.

SB Nation, meanwhile, has the Hawks going for Baylor's Keyonte George, a little more of a slasher/scorer combo guard who, yes, had an inconsistent three-point shot in college. The Athletic goes with George, too.

Duke's Dereck Lively (nbadraft.net) makes sense as a classic rim-runner/protector if the Hawks move on from Clint Capela; and Kobe Bufkin (Sporting News and AP) is a rangy, crafty playmaker point guard with a (you guessed it) so-so shooting history.

Personally, if the Hawks are possibly moving a guy like Capela or Collins, I'd look more to wing/big hybrids like Alabama's Noah Clowney, France's Bilal Coulibaly or G League Ignite's Leonard Miller, with Miller being my favorite among those. He offers high interior defensive upside with a little bit of playmaking and shooting; think a little bit of what Robert Williams III brings to the Celtics defensively, with a more outside-in offensive profile.

Thompson twins

Finally, we come to Amen and Ausar, who have spent the last two years playing in the Overtime Elite program in Atlanta.

Most mock drafts have them as the next guys up after the draft's big three of Wembanyama, Scoot and Brandon Miller. Amen is broadly considered the slightly better prospect of the two.

I'm not entirely convinced. Ausar Thompson has a bit better shot, and it at least looks like it has the potential to be good. He's also more of a probing playmaker, who appears to have better halfcourt handles and a little better instinct for running point guard than Amen.

But Amen Thompson is undoubtedly the better athlete, and will likely be the better scorer of the two, and that perhaps gives him a bit more upside.

They both have high defensive potential with their height and length, and whether they truly feature as a team's lead guard or as more of an off-ball complimentary playmaker will depend a bit on on how their athleticism and court vision eventually fleshes out.