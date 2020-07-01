Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 47 points and Will Barton added a season-best 28 as the Denver Nuggets held off the Atlanta Hawks 123-115. Denver improved to 25-11, second-best in the Western Conference.

Jokic surpassed his previous career high of 41 with a putback that gave the Nuggets a 114-109 lead with 3:14 remaining.

Jamal Murray followed with a turnaround jumper and Barton put back his own missed shot to put the Nuggets up 118-109 at the 1:57 mark.

That essentially ended all hopes for the NBA-worst Hawks, who were led by Trae Young's 29 points.

