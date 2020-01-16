ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons was hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon following the team's practice, according to team officials.

A Hawks spokesperson said Parsons was evaluated at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash.

He will have to miss Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Hawks officials also said Parsons will enter the NBA's concussion protocol.

It's unclear at this time where the accident occurred or if others were hurt in the crash.

The 31-year-old has been in the league for eight years and has played for Houston, Dallas and Memphis before coming to Atlanta.

Parsons has only played in five games this season. He last played Dec. 27. His field goal percentage stands at 27.8 percent.

On Tuesday night, the Hawks beat the Phoenix Suns 123 to 110 for their ninth win of the season.

Friday's game in San Antonio starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons (31) passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

