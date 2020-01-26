NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans honored Kobe Bryant Sunday after the NBA superstar's untimely death.

Before the game, the Smoothie King Center held a 24-second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant, who wore the No. 24.

Pelicans players also wore Kobe Bryant's shoes during the National Anthem, before switching into their own preferred shoes for the game.

When the game started, the Pelicans ran out their first possession, letting all 24 seconds tick off the shot clock in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Celtics did the same.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine deaths in a Southern California helicopter crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas, around 9:47 a.m. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a flight manifest on the helicopter indicated there were nine people on the helicopter when it went down.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among those killed. According to ESPN, the two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

