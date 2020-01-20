ATLANTA — Normal Powell's streak of 20-point games is intact.

Powell scored 27 points and his spree of long-range jumpers in the fourth period helped the Toronto Raptors overcome a third-quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-117.

Powell has scored 20 of more points in five straight games. He had only 10 points through three periods before he sank three straight 3-pointers to help the Raptors take control in the final period.

Trae Young had 42 points and 15 assists for Atlanta.

The Raptors took control of the game with Powell and other backups on the floor.

MORE IN SPORTS |

Attorney: Hawks player suffers 'brain injury' in crash with drunk driver

After losing out on Anthony Edwards, Josh Pastner describes athletes he wants at Georgia Tech

Wizards shut down Young, beat Hawks 111-101