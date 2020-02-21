ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 129-124 victory over the Miami Heat. The Hawks scored the final 10 points of the game after trailing 124-119.

Young made 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the All-Star Game. Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists. Miami has lost five of its last six games. Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta.

After the game, Young tweeted "Don’t ever let somebody tell you Dreams can’t come true... 50 Piece"

RELATED: Hawks see 'significant' increase in counterfeit ticket use

RELATED: Trae Young lights up the All-Star Game with halfcourt buzzer-beater