Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young snubbed in All-Star voting

ATLANTA — The Hawks' Trae Young has been left out of being an NBA All-Star in 2021.

It comes as a surprise, as the Atlanta point guard has had an explosive season so far, averaging 27 points and 9.6 assists per game in 2021.

In the latest episode of Locked On Hawks, host Brad Rowland referenced a conversation with Andrew Kelly from a show earlier in the week in which Rowland brought up several points of how Young could be left out of the NBA All-Star lineup - though he said it wouldn’t make sense.

“We said that Trae Young should make the All-Star team, and I stand by that," Rowland said. "At this point, I would have picked Trae. I picked Trae in my published picks on who should make the All-Star team. We did discuss, though, that there was a possibility that he was going to be left off of the team, but he did not make it on Tuesday evening.”

Rowland said Young has some of the best stats ever to be left off of the All-Star team.

"The Hawks are much better when he plays, not an issue of empty numbers,” Rowland continued. “He deserved to be an All-Star.”

