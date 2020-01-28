ATLANTA — The news of Kobe Bryant's death shocked people around the world.

The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday with eight others. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among the victims.

People are remembering the 41-year-old with special tributes, including here in Atlanta. 

Travelers going in and out of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport might notice that the canopy is purple and gold. 

"Tonight we remember and honor the legend #KobeBryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the beautiful souls that were on board with them," a Facebook post from the airport reads. 

There are also two murals in metro Atlanta to honor the NBA legend. 

An artist who goes by MFK and @404era on Instagram is painting a mural at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in honor of Bryant. 

11Alive spotted the second mural along the BeltLine.

Sunday night, the Mercedes Benz Stadium also made a Facebook post about Bryant. 

"His time was too brief, but his legacy everlasting. RIP Kobe," the post reads with a photo that shows the stadium lit in purple and gold. 

Atlanta-based Georgia’s Own Credit Union illuminated its building with a sign that reads  “THANK YOU, MAMBA” in purple and gold.

