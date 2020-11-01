Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a poor shooting performance to beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-101.

Washington shot just 37.5 percent but went on a 17-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Trailing 93-90 midway through the fourth, Ish Smith and McRae made field goals and Ian Mahinmi hit two baskets and a free throw to give the Wizards a 99-93 lead with 3:35 to play.

Atlanta has the worst record in the NBA and lost for the 14th time in 16 games.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points.

