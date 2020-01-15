ATLANTA — Atlanta's high-scoring backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns in the Hawks' 123-110 win.

Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter. It was his 20th game with at least 30 points this season.

Young had help from his backcourt partner.

Huerter scored 23 points and set career highs with 15 rebounds and eight assists. John Collins added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 39 points before he was ejected for his second technical foul with less than two minutes remaining.

