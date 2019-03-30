The Auburn basketball team will attempt to make school history on Sunday in terms of winning its regional and making the Final Four for the first time.

But it'll be a tough climb for the Tigers, the NCAA Tournament's lowest-remaining seed (No. 5 in the Midwest).

They'll be without the services of forward Chuma Okeke (former Westlake High star), who reportedly incurred a torn ACL in Friday night's Sweet 16 win over top-seeded North Carolina.

(Okeke underwent an MRI exam Saturday morning.)

Late in Friday's game, Okeke (team-high 20 points, 11 rebounds) drove to the basket from the baseline end ... only to have his left knee buckle in gruesome fashion.

"We fear for the worst, and we hope for the best. We think it's a pretty serious injury," Pearl told ESPN on Saturday.

" ... Almost night-in and night-out, in this month, Chuma Okeke's been the best player on the floor. We're gonna miss him a lot having to go up against Kentucky tomorrow."

In its last two tournament wins (over Kansas, North Carolina), Auburn has been red-hot from beyond the arc, connecting on 30 of 67 three-pointers (45 percent).

