NCAA POD ASSIGNMENTS
COLUMBIA – Duke, Virginia
SAN JOSE – Virginia Tech, Kansas State
JACKSONVILLE – LSU, Kentucky
DES MOINES – Michigan State, Michigan
HARTFORD – Purdue, Florida State
COLUMBUS – Tennessee, North Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas, Gonzaga
TULSA – Houston, Texas Tech
EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)
1 – Duke
16 – N.C. Central/North Dakota State (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)
8 – VCU
9 – UCF
5 – Mississippi State
12 – Liberty
4 – Virginia Tech
13 – Saint Louis
6 – Maryland
11 – Temple/Belmont (First Four matchup in Dayton)
3 – LSU
14 – Yale
7 – Louisville
10 – Minnesota
2 – Michigan State
15 – Bradley
MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)
1 – North Carolina
16 – Iona
8 – Utah State
9 – Washington
5 – Auburn
12 – New Mexico State
4 – Kansas
13 – Northeastern
6 – Iowa State
11 – Ohio State
3 – Houston
14 – Georgia State
7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall
2 – Kentucky
15 – Abilene Christian
WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)
1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson (First Four matchup in Dayton)
8 – Syracuse
9 – Baylor
5 – Marquette
12 – Murray State
4 – Florida State
13 – Vermont
6 – Buffalo
11 – Arizona State/St. John's (First Four matchup in Dayton)
3 – Texas Tech
14 – Northern Kentucky
7 – Nevada
10 – Florida
2 – Michigan
15 – Montana
SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)
1 – Virginia
16 – Gardner-Webb
8 – Ole Miss
9 – Oklahoma
5 – Wisconsin
12 – Oregon
4 – Kansas State
13 – UC-Irvine
6 – Villanova
11 – Saint Mary's
3 – Purdue
14 – Old Dominion
7 – Cincinnati
10 – Iowa
2 – Tennessee
15 – Colgate
FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS
EAST champion vs. WEST champion
SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion