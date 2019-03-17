NCAA POD ASSIGNMENTS

COLUMBIA Duke, Virginia
SAN JOSE Virginia Tech, Kansas State
JACKSONVILLE LSU, Kentucky
DES MOINES Michigan State, Michigan
HARTFORD Purdue, Florida State
COLUMBUS Tennessee, North Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY Kansas, Gonzaga
TULSA Houston, Texas Tech

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)

1 – Duke
16 – N.C. Central/North Dakota State (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)

8 – VCU
9 – UCF

5 – Mississippi State
12 – Liberty

4 – Virginia Tech
13 – Saint Louis

6 – Maryland
11 – Temple/Belmont (First Four matchup in Dayton)

3 – LSU
14 – Yale

7 – Louisville
10 – Minnesota

2 – Michigan State
15 – Bradley

MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)

1 – North Carolina
16 – Iona

8 – Utah State
9 – Washington

5 – Auburn
12 – New Mexico State

4 – Kansas
13 – Northeastern

6 – Iowa State
11 – Ohio State

3 – Houston
14 – Georgia State

7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall

2 – Kentucky
15 – Abilene Christian

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)

1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson (First Four matchup in Dayton)

8 – Syracuse
9 – Baylor

5 – Marquette
12 – Murray State

4 – Florida State
13 – Vermont

6 – Buffalo
11 – Arizona State/St. John's (First Four matchup in Dayton)

3 – Texas Tech
14 – Northern Kentucky

7 – Nevada
10 – Florida

2 – Michigan
15 – Montana

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)

1 – Virginia
16 – Gardner-Webb

8 – Ole Miss
9 – Oklahoma

5 – Wisconsin
12 – Oregon

4 – Kansas State
13 – UC-Irvine

6 – Villanova
11 – Saint Mary's

3 – Purdue
14 – Old Dominion

7 – Cincinnati
10 – Iowa

2 – Tennessee
15 – Colgate

FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS

EAST champion vs. WEST champion
SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion