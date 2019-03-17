NCAA POD ASSIGNMENTS

COLUMBIA – Duke, Virginia

SAN JOSE – Virginia Tech, Kansas State

JACKSONVILLE – LSU, Kentucky

DES MOINES – Michigan State, Michigan

HARTFORD – Purdue, Florida State

COLUMBUS – Tennessee, North Carolina

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas, Gonzaga

TULSA – Houston, Texas Tech

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)

1 – Duke

16 – N.C. Central/North Dakota State (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)

8 – VCU

9 – UCF

5 – Mississippi State

12 – Liberty

4 – Virginia Tech

13 – Saint Louis

6 – Maryland

11 – Temple/Belmont (First Four matchup in Dayton)

3 – LSU

14 – Yale

7 – Louisville

10 – Minnesota

2 – Michigan State

15 – Bradley

MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)

1 – North Carolina

16 – Iona

8 – Utah State

9 – Washington

5 – Auburn

12 – New Mexico State

4 – Kansas

13 – Northeastern

6 – Iowa State

11 – Ohio State

3 – Houston

14 – Georgia State

7 – Wofford

10 – Seton Hall

2 – Kentucky

15 – Abilene Christian

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)

1 – Gonzaga

16 – Prairie View A&M/Fairleigh Dickinson (First Four matchup in Dayton)

8 – Syracuse

9 – Baylor

5 – Marquette

12 – Murray State

4 – Florida State

13 – Vermont

6 – Buffalo

11 – Arizona State/St. John's (First Four matchup in Dayton)

3 – Texas Tech

14 – Northern Kentucky

7 – Nevada

10 – Florida

2 – Michigan

15 – Montana

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)

1 – Virginia

16 – Gardner-Webb

8 – Ole Miss

9 – Oklahoma

5 – Wisconsin

12 – Oregon

4 – Kansas State

13 – UC-Irvine

6 – Villanova

11 – Saint Mary's

3 – Purdue

14 – Old Dominion

7 – Cincinnati

10 – Iowa

2 – Tennessee

15 – Colgate

FINAL FOUR MATCHUPS

EAST champion vs. WEST champion

SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion