The NCAA Tournament committee experienced the best of both worlds this weekend.

First, they witnessed a slew of nail-biting finishes – including Duke's no-way-that-just-happened victory over UCF.

And secondly, the vast majority of high seeds advanced to the Sweet 16, meaning we're on track for another four-day extravaganza of big stars, premium clashes and crazy endings (Thursday-Sunday).

11Alive Sports offers a first look at the Sweet 16 matchups, featuring all four top seeds (Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Virginia) and just one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon).

RELATED

MARCH 28/30

MIDWEST REGIONAL (KANSAS CITY)
1 – North Carolina
5 – Auburn

3 – Houston
2 – Kentucky

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)
1 – Gonzaga
4 – Florida State

3 – Texas Tech
2 – Michigan

MARCH 29/31

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON, D.C.)
1 – Duke
4 – Virginia Tech

3 – LSU
2 – Michigan State

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)
1 – Virginia
12 – Oregon

3 – Purdue
2 – Tennessee

FINAL FOUR (APRIL 6/8)

EAST champion vs. WEST champion
SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion