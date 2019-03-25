The NCAA Tournament committee experienced the best of both worlds this weekend.

First, they witnessed a slew of nail-biting finishes – including Duke's no-way-that-just-happened victory over UCF.

And secondly, the vast majority of high seeds advanced to the Sweet 16, meaning we're on track for another four-day extravaganza of big stars, premium clashes and crazy endings (Thursday-Sunday).

11Alive Sports offers a first look at the Sweet 16 matchups, featuring all four top seeds (Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Virginia) and just one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon).

MARCH 28/30

MIDWEST REGIONAL (KANSAS CITY)

1 – North Carolina

5 – Auburn

3 – Houston

2 – Kentucky

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)

1 – Gonzaga

4 – Florida State

3 – Texas Tech

2 – Michigan

MARCH 29/31

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON, D.C.)

1 – Duke

4 – Virginia Tech

3 – LSU

2 – Michigan State

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)

1 – Virginia

12 – Oregon

3 – Purdue

2 – Tennessee

FINAL FOUR (APRIL 6/8)

EAST champion vs. WEST champion

SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion