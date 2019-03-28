ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports offers a quick primer for the NCAA Tournament fans who've been given a second chance in life, namely an opportunity to fill out a Sweet 16 bracket pool, among friends or co-workers.

TIP #1 – DUKE HAS A SCHIZOPHRENIC REGIONAL TRACK RECORD AS A 1-SEED

It's typically a title-or-early-bust proposition for Duke, whenever the Blue Devils make the Sweet 16 round.

Since the NCAA Tournament began the modern-day seeding arrangement in 1979, Duke has reached regional action 13 times as a 1-seed.

Regarding that history ...

**Charting the five national titles collected during the Mike Krzyzewski era (1991-92, 2001, 2010, 2015), Duke claimed four championships as a 1-seed.

The lone caveat: 1991 ... the year in which the Blue Devils stunned undefeated UNLV on Final Four Saturday.

**Duke has been bounced from the Sweet 16 round five times as a 1-seed – 2000 (vs. 5-seed Florida), 2002 (vs. 5-seed Indiana), 2005 (vs. 5-seed Michigan State), 2006 (vs. 4-seed LSU) and 2011 (vs. 5-seed Arizona).

**Of the five schools that bumped Duke during the Sweet 16 round ... all but one program (2011 Arizona) ended up in the Final Four.

In other words, don't pick Virginia Tech to win on Friday night ... unless you're also willing to predict the Hokies over Michigan State or LSU in Sunday's East final.

RELATED

TIP #2 – RESIST THE TEMPTATION TO PUT EVERY TOP SEED IN THE FINAL FOUR

All four No. 1 seeds have reached the same Final Four just once since 1979 – 2008 with UCLA, North Carolina, Memphis and eventual champion Kansas.

On the oh-so-close front ...

**Three No. 1 seeds have reached the same Final Four just five times – 1993, 1997, 1999, 2008 (all four) and 2015.

**Since 1993, all four top seeds for a particular year have collectively advanced to the regional final only seven times (1993, 2001, 2003, 2007-09, 2016).

On the flip side ... since 1979, charting seasons where all four top seeds reached regional play, at least one No. 1 made it to the Final Four every year.

TIP #3 – RESIST THE TEMPTATION TO LISTEN TO KENNY SMITH WITH FINAL FOUR PICKS

With all due respect to the CBS/Turner Sports analyst, there's no point in following Smith down the primrose path, regarding his prediction of an all-ACC Final Four.

Here's why:

**No conference has ever shoehorned four teams into the same Final Four Saturday.

Now, given how the ACC has three No. 1 seeds (Virginia, North Carolina, Duke), it's certainly possible the conference will match the iconic greatness of the Big East, circa 1985 (St. John's, Georgetown, champion Villanova).

Just don't expect Florida State to upend Gonzaga and then presumably topple Tennessee on Saturday.

That's a lot to ask of an enigmatic Seminoles squad that lost to bottom-feeders Pitt and Boston College in back-to-back outings.

TIP #4 – HISTORY SAYS OREGON HAS ONLY NO CHANCE OF BEATING VIRGINIA IN REGIONAL PLAY

Since 1985, 12-seeds in the NCAA Tournament have posted 31 Round of 64 victories, an impressive number.

But the Cinderella story typically has a short shelf-life after that.

Dating back to the mid-1980s, only one 12-seed has advanced to the Elite Eight stage – the 2002 Missouri team.

In the 16 subsequent seasons, 12-seeds are 0-7 against better competition in the regional round.

TIP #5 – HISTORY MAY NOT BE ON AUBURN'S SIDE FOR MAKING THE ELITE EIGHT, HOWEVER ...

Yes, it's true. Since 1979, when the NCAA adopted its modern-day seeding system, a No. 5 has never won the national championship.

Along those lines ... only three 5-seeds have reached the title game (2000 Florida, 2002 Indiana, 2010 Butler).

But here's why Auburn has a chance against top-seeded North Carolina, outside of possessing the potential to drain 13 three-pointers in a 40-minute span:

Of the three 5-over-1 upsets listed above, the losing programs all currently reside in the ACC (Duke twice ... and Syracuse).

TIP #6 – EVERY FINAL FOUR PROJECTION SHOULD INCLUDE THREE OF SIX TEAMS

As stated last week, we can confidently identify Gonzaga, Duke, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia and Tennessee as the six best teams in the country.

And as luck would have it, five of the six are Vegas favorites to reach the Elite Eight.

One last thing: Since 1979, the first year of the NCAA's modern-day seeding system (1, 2, 3, 4, etc.) – spanning 40 seasons – the No. 1 seed has captured 23 national titles ... a championship-success rate of 58 percent.

For 2-seeds, we're talking about a title-winning rate of 12.5 percent.

In other words, let's not deviate too far from the 'chalk' chart when choosing a national champion.

It'll most likely be a 1- or 2-seed.

Eyes on the prize; and don't forget to nail that tiebreaker prediction for the championship game.

Something in the neighborhood of 135 total points – the combined aggregate score of the last five NCAA title games.