ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports takes the first of three stabs over the next nine days, in terms of projecting the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.
Selection Sunday: March 17
First Four: March 19-20
First Round: March 21-22
Second Round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: April 6 and 8
TOP SEEDS: FIRST WEEKEND
SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga, Houston
COLUMBUS, OH – Michigan, Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC – Duke, Tennessee
SAN JOSE – Kansas State, Texas Tech
DES MOINES – Kansas, LSU
HARTFORD – Virginia, Purdue
TULSA – Michigan State, Virginia Tech
JACKSONVILLE – North Carolina, Florida State
POD SYSTEM
The NCAA tournament committee implemented the 'pod' format in 2002, as a means of placing the top four seeds from each region close to home for opening weekend (1st and 2nd round).
The rationale here: Theoretically, a 3-seed shouldn't have to encounter a 6-seed playing in its home state during Round 2. It's an unfair advantage for the more deserved seed.
Is it a foolproof plan? Unfortunately, no.
In fact, since one West Coast team's merely worthy of a top-4 seed (Gonzaga) this year, the committee will have to work overtime to fill San Jose's dance card for opening weekend, knowing a pair of high-seeded schools will travel a great distance to reach northern California.
There's also a glut of Midwest- and southeast-based teams among the top seeds, and yet not enough tourney venues along the East coast.
EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)
1 – Virginia
16 – Iona/Norfolk State (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)
8 – UCF
9 – Baylor
5 – Maryland
12 – Alabama/Creighton (First Four matchup in Dayton)
4 – Kansas
13 – Lipscomb
6 – Louisville
11 – UNC-Greensboro
3 – Kansas State
14 – Vermont
7 – Marquette
10 – Arizona State
2 – Kentucky
15 – Colgate
MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)
1 – Duke
16 – Sam Houston State
8 – Cincinnati
9 – Iowa
5 – Iowa State
12 – NC State/Ohio State (First Four matchup in Dayton)
4 – Virginia Tech
13 – New Mexico State
6 – Villanova
11 – Syracuse
3 – LSU
14 – Hofstra
7 – Auburn
10 – Temple
2 – Michigan
15 – Georgia Southern
WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)
1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/St. Francis (First Four matchup in Dayton)
8 – Oklahoma
9 – Utah State
5 – Wisconsin
12 – New Mexico
4 – Florida State
13 – UC-Irvine
6 – Nevada
11 – Clemson
3 – Houston
14 – Yale
7 – Washington
10 – Saint Mary's
2 – Texas Tech
15 – Montana
SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)
1 – Tennessee
16 – Campbell
8 – VCU
9 – Clemson
5 – Buffalo
12 – Murray State
4 – Purdue
13 – South Dakota State
6 – Mississippi State
11 – Texas
3 – Michigan State
14 – Loyola of Chicago
7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall
2 – North Carolina
15 – Wright State