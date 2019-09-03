ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports takes the first of three stabs over the next nine days, in terms of projecting the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament.

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First Round: March 21-22

Second Round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6 and 8

TOP SEEDS: FIRST WEEKEND

SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga, Houston
COLUMBUS, OH – Michigan, Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC – Duke, Tennessee
SAN JOSE – Kansas State, Texas Tech
DES MOINES – Kansas, LSU
HARTFORD – Virginia, Purdue
TULSA – Michigan State, Virginia Tech
JACKSONVILLE – North Carolina, Florida State

POD SYSTEM

The NCAA tournament committee implemented the 'pod' format in 2002, as a means of placing the top four seeds from each region close to home for opening weekend (1st and 2nd round).

The rationale here: Theoretically, a 3-seed shouldn't have to encounter a 6-seed playing in its home state during Round 2. It's an unfair advantage for the more deserved seed.

Is it a foolproof plan? Unfortunately, no. 

In fact, since one West Coast team's merely worthy of a top-4 seed (Gonzaga) this year, the committee will have to work overtime to fill San Jose's dance card for opening weekend, knowing a pair of high-seeded schools will travel a great distance to reach northern California.

There's also a glut of Midwest- and southeast-based teams among the top seeds, and yet not enough tourney venues along the East coast.

Our three sources for predicting the seeds:

EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON D.C.)

1 – Virginia
16 – Iona/Norfolk State (First Four matchup in Dayton, OH)

8 – UCF
9 – Baylor

5 – Maryland
12 – Alabama/Creighton (First Four matchup in Dayton)

4 – Kansas
13 – Lipscomb

6 – Louisville
11 – UNC-Greensboro

3 – Kansas State
14 – Vermont

7 – Marquette
10 – Arizona State

2 – Kentucky
15 – Colgate

MIDWEST REGIONAL (Kansas City)

1 – Duke
16 – Sam Houston State

8 – Cincinnati
9 – Iowa

5 – Iowa State
12 – NC State/Ohio State (First Four matchup in Dayton)

4 – Virginia Tech
13 – New Mexico State

6 – Villanova
11 – Syracuse

3 – LSU
14 – Hofstra

7 – Auburn
10 – Temple

2 – Michigan
15 – Georgia Southern

WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)

1 – Gonzaga
16 – Prairie View A&M/St. Francis (First Four matchup in Dayton)

8 – Oklahoma
9 – Utah State

5 – Wisconsin
12 – New Mexico

4 – Florida State
13 – UC-Irvine

6 – Nevada
11 – Clemson

3 – Houston
14 – Yale

7 – Washington
10 – Saint Mary's

2 – Texas Tech
15 – Montana

SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)

1 – Tennessee
16 – Campbell

8 – VCU
9 – Clemson

5 – Buffalo
12 – Murray State

4 – Purdue
13 – South Dakota State

6 – Mississippi State
11 – Texas

3 – Michigan State
14 – Loyola of Chicago

7 – Wofford
10 – Seton Hall

2 – North Carolina
15 – Wright State