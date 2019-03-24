The matchup of Zion Williamson vs. Tacko Fall – two larger-than-life figures in college basketball – more than lived up to the hype on Sunday.

As such, it might be hard for any remaining game in the NCAA Tournament to match the exhilarating final moments of No. 1 Duke's 77-76 win over UCF.

To say that Duke was lucky to beat Central Florida in Round 2 would be a sizable understatement.

With the Knights leading by four with roughly 70 seconds left, UCF inexplicably missed a dunk off a seemingly routine alley-oop pass.

Without hyperbole, this should have been the upset-clinching act.

And with Duke clinging to the one-point advantage in the closing seconds, UCF's final two attempts at the game-winner achingly hung on the rim ... before falling to the wayside as the buzzer sounded.

Williamson was his typically stellar self, carrying the Blue Devils (31-5 overall) with 32 points and 11 rebounds.

UCF center Tacko Fall, who stands at an absurd 7-foot-6, registered 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks – prior to fouling out before the Knights' final possession.

For next week's East regional in Washington D.C., top-seeded Duke will meet the winner of Virginia Tech-Liberty.