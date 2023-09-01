What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?

TCU is in deep trouble against Georgia, down 59-7 in the fourth quarter. Are they en route to the worst loss in college football title game history?

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season.

But it seems the clock has already struck midnight.

The game may not be over yet, but the Georgia Bulldogs are up big over the TCU Horned Frogs in the CFP National Championship: At halftime, Stetson Bennett has his team from Athens, Georgia, up 38-7 over Max Duggan and the boys from Fort Worth. Early in the fourth quarter, Georgia had only extended its leads to 59-7.

And, no, it has never really been close. Like, at all.

That said, Hypnotoad magic be damned, oddsmakers didn't necessarily expect it would be. Heading into tonight's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, sportsbooks were giving the 'dogs a 13-point edge over the Frogs.

But TCU this is worst than even that.

How bad is it, though? Could be looking down the barrel of the biggest blowout in NCAA football title game history?

In short: Yes.

If the score at the time of this writing were to hold, Georgia's 52-point lead would definitely be largest blowout in college football championship history -- CFP or BCS. That's way ahead of even the second-place finisher, which is No. 1 USC's 36-point win in a 55-19 route over No. 2 Oklahoma in the 2005 Orange Bowl at the end of the 2004 season.

For context, here's a year-by-year look at the score of each college football title game dating back to the BCS's first year in 1998 (even though the game was played in 1999) and running through each of the current CFP system's games up to this year.

Year-by-year scoring differentials in college football title games: