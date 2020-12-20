x
Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, No. 4 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

The Tigers avenged a previous 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame during which Lawrence was sidelined because of the coronavirus.
Credit: (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence had 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a score, and No. 4 Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. 

Lawrence threw long scoring passes to Amari Rodgers and E.J Williams in the first half to help the Tigers avenge a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame — with Lawrence sidelined because of the coronavirus — to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season. 

Lawrence overcame an early interception on a tipped ball to complete 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards. He ran 14 times for 90 yards, with a 34-yard touchdown scamper. 

