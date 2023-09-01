'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship

Georgia hopped out to a 38-7 lead on TCU at halftime, and Twitter trends started to get turn sour on the Horned Frogs.

DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half.

Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs

"Damn TCU" became one of the top Twitter trends at halftime, with people tweeting out varying levels of savage TCU trash talk. Here's a look at a few of the responses:

Here’s a recap of what Georgia has done to TCU in the first half of the #CollegeFootballPlayoff Damn TCU pic.twitter.com/v4G8ZW4QNe — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) January 10, 2023

Damn TCU now I know how Ivory felt pic.twitter.com/lexiDC2YWE — Prince (@PrinceHndrxx) January 10, 2023

