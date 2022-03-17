Georgia State and Gonzaga square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Panthers are facing off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The video above is from a previous story.

The Georgia State Panthers are facing off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Bottom Line

The Bulldogs' record in WCC games is 13-1. Gonzaga averages 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 9-5 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eliel Nsoseme averaging 3.5.

Top Performers

Rasir Bolton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Drew Timme is shooting 53.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

Corey Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Kane Williams is averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Last Games

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.