LSU has been fined $100,000 after its fans stormed the field Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference announced the fine Monday morning, explaining in a news release that the Tigers violated the conference's "access to competition area policy" for the second time since the policy was enacted in 2004. LSU fans also went onto the field in 2014.

A third violation, and any subsequent violations, would trigger a $250,000 fine.

The on-field celebration came in the moments after LSU crushed Georgia, 36-16, on Saturday — a huge step forward for the program in coach Ed Orgeron's second complete season as head coach.

The fifth-ranked Tigers, who jumped out to a 16-0 lead at halftime, have since jumped seven spots in the Amway Coaches Poll and will face Mississippi State on Saturday.

According to the news release, LSU's fine for storming the field — like all fines for violations to this policy — will go toward the conference's post-graduate scholarship fund.

"While Saturday's win was a moment for the LSU family to remember, on-field celebrations can be unsafe," LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva said. "We share the conference's concerns for safety of fans and the security of players and staff."

