LSU-Iowa women's basketball championship game breaks record for TV viewership

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU winning the national title over Iowa on Sunday didn't only make history for the Tigers' women's basketball program. It also broke multiple viewership records for NCAA women's basketball.

According to a tweet from ESPN PR, yesterday's national championship was the most viewed NCAA women's basketball game ever on record. With an average of 9.9 million viewers and a peak viewership of 12.6 million, it was a 103% increase from last year's viewership.

ESPN PR also said that it was the most viewed college event ever on their ESPN+ streaming service.

LSU beat Iowa 102-85 on Sunday, but most of the conversation around the game was dominated by Angel Reese taunting Iowa star Caitlin Clark after it ended, which led to heated debate on social media.

