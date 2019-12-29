ATLANTA — It took less than one minute for LSU to score on their first drive and they never look back.

The Tigers beat Oklahoma in dominant, record breaking fashion Saturday, punching their ticket to the College Football National Championship game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 492 yards and 7 touchdowns, breaking the CFP single-game touchdown record and LSU’s single-game touchdown record in the process. He also broke the CFP record for most passing yards in a single game. None of those records were still standing after the first half.

Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns, breaking the record for most reception TDs in a single game in the college football playoffs.

The Tigers ended their record-breaking first half up 49-14, but didn’t slow down from their. LSU's offensive dominance continued until Coach O pulled most of his starters in the 4th quarter, giving backup QB Myles Brennan a chance to play in the semi-finals.

RELATED: LSU Tigers' red hot, record breaking first half

The Tiger defense was no joke either. Oklahoma’s offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Hurts was held to just 28 points, most of them scored in garbage time after the game was well out of hand.

The defense held them to just 217 passing yards and 97 rushing yards.

LSU will play the winner of Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl matchup between Clemson and Ohio State. The game will take place in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. CST.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.