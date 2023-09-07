x
Kim Mulkey to sign record-breaking 10-year deal, reports

The new deal is 10-years for $32 million. Our partners say it is pending final approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals game against Virginia Tech Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU and Kim Mulkey have agreed to a contract extension that will make her the highest-paid women's basketball coach in the country, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

The new deal is 10-years for $32 million. Our partners say it is pending final approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Mulkey would start at $2.75 million a year and make $3.65 million by the final year of the contract.

If LSU were to fire Mulkey without cause, then the school would owe her a buyout of $2 million, according to the report. 

61-year-old Mulkey coached the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA women's basketball title. They defeated Iowa 102-85 in April. 

LSU's point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women's title game.

The Tigers are one of the favorites to win next season. This offseason, they added the top-ranked player in the transfer portal, Hailey Van Lith. They will also have one of the top-rated recruited classes headlined by Louisiana native Mikaylah Williams.

