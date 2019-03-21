We've covered a lot of ground with the NCAA Tournament this week.

In short order, we've offered various keys to building the perfect bracket, devised ways to get hired by billionaire Warren Buffett in three days' time, detailed the best odds for choosing the Sweet 16 and regaled the most iconic buzzer-beater finishes in the history of this grand tournament.

But, there's one last to-do job on the checklist: Providing an actual road map to winning your NCAA bracket pool ... which closes today at 12 noon EST.

One last note: The bolded matchups below are essentially 50/50 games, where readers are encouraged to go the other way, if they see fit ... since we had either team losing in the following round anyway.

EAST REGION

ROUND 1

Duke over North Dakota State

VCU over UCF

Mississippi State over Liberty

Virginia Tech over Saint Louis

Maryland over Belmont

LSU over Yale

Minnesota over Louisville

Michigan State over Bradley

ROUND 2

Duke over VCU

Virginia Tech over Mississippi State

LSU over Maryland

Michigan State over Minnesota

SWEET SIXTEEN

Duke over Virginia Tech

Michigan State over LSU

REGIONAL FINAL

Duke over Michigan State

WEST REGION

ROUND 1

Gonzaga over Fairleigh Dickinson

Syracuse over Baylor

Murray State over Marquette

Florida State over Vermont

Arizona State over Buffalo

Texas Tech over Northern Kentucky

Nevada over Florida

Michigan over Montana

ROUND 2

Gonzaga over Syracuse

Murray State over Florida State

Texas Tech over Arizona State

Michigan over Nevada

SWEET SIXTEEN

Gonzaga over Murray State

Texas Tech over Michigan

REGIONAL FINAL

Gonzaga over Texas Tech

MIDWEST REGION

ROUND 1

Virginia over Gardner-Webb

Ole Miss over Oklahoma

Oregon over Wisconsin

Kansas State over UC-Irvine

Villanova over Saint Mary's

Purdue over Old Dominion

Cincinnati over Iowa

Tennessee over Colgate

ROUND 2

Virginia over Ole Miss

Oregon over Kansas State

Purdue over Villanova

Tennessee over Cincinnati

SWEET SIXTEEN

Virginia over Oregon

Tennessee over Purdue

REGIONAL FINAL

Tennessee over Virginia

SOUTH REGION

ROUND 1

North Carolina over Iona

Utah State over Washington

Auburn over New Mexico State

Kansas over Northeastern

Iowa State over Ohio State

Houston over Georgia State

Seton Hall over Wofford

Kentucky over Abilene Christian

ROUND 2

North Carolina over Utah State

Auburn over Kansas

Houston over Iowa State

Kentucky over Seton Hall

SWEET SIXTEEN

North Carolina over Auburn

Houston over Kentucky

REGIONAL FINAL

North Carolina over Houston

FINAL FOUR SATURDAY

**For the record, I have the utmost confidence in Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and North Carolina winning the national championship ... but since there can only be one:

GONZAGA over DUKE

NORTH CAROLINA over TENNESSEE

CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY

GONZAGA over NORTH CAROLINA