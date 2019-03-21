We've covered a lot of ground with the NCAA Tournament this week.
In short order, we've offered various keys to building the perfect bracket, devised ways to get hired by billionaire Warren Buffett in three days' time, detailed the best odds for choosing the Sweet 16 and regaled the most iconic buzzer-beater finishes in the history of this grand tournament.
But, there's one last to-do job on the checklist: Providing an actual road map to winning your NCAA bracket pool ... which closes today at 12 noon EST.
One last note: The bolded matchups below are essentially 50/50 games, where readers are encouraged to go the other way, if they see fit ... since we had either team losing in the following round anyway.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW NBC SPORTS' TOURNAMENT BRACKET
RELATED
- Warren Buffett has an NCAA bracket pool offering $1 million per year for life ... but there's a catch
- Who wants to be a millionaire? Keys to creating a perfect bracket
- How to fill out a winning NCAA bracket in 60 seconds or less
- WATCH: The 15 most iconic buzzer-beaters in NCAA Tournament history
EAST REGION
ROUND 1
Duke over North Dakota State
VCU over UCF
Mississippi State over Liberty
Virginia Tech over Saint Louis
Maryland over Belmont
LSU over Yale
Minnesota over Louisville
Michigan State over Bradley
ROUND 2
Duke over VCU
Virginia Tech over Mississippi State
LSU over Maryland
Michigan State over Minnesota
SWEET SIXTEEN
Duke over Virginia Tech
Michigan State over LSU
REGIONAL FINAL
Duke over Michigan State
WEST REGION
ROUND 1
Gonzaga over Fairleigh Dickinson
Syracuse over Baylor
Murray State over Marquette
Florida State over Vermont
Arizona State over Buffalo
Texas Tech over Northern Kentucky
Nevada over Florida
Michigan over Montana
ROUND 2
Gonzaga over Syracuse
Murray State over Florida State
Texas Tech over Arizona State
Michigan over Nevada
SWEET SIXTEEN
Gonzaga over Murray State
Texas Tech over Michigan
REGIONAL FINAL
Gonzaga over Texas Tech
MORE
- NCAA tourney: Abilene Christian coach plans to wear pants ripped in seat ... as a good-luck charm
- Georgia State: Everything you need to know about the Panthers at the NCAA Tournament
MIDWEST REGION
ROUND 1
Virginia over Gardner-Webb
Ole Miss over Oklahoma
Oregon over Wisconsin
Kansas State over UC-Irvine
Villanova over Saint Mary's
Purdue over Old Dominion
Cincinnati over Iowa
Tennessee over Colgate
ROUND 2
Virginia over Ole Miss
Oregon over Kansas State
Purdue over Villanova
Tennessee over Cincinnati
SWEET SIXTEEN
Virginia over Oregon
Tennessee over Purdue
REGIONAL FINAL
Tennessee over Virginia
SOUTH REGION
ROUND 1
North Carolina over Iona
Utah State over Washington
Auburn over New Mexico State
Kansas over Northeastern
Iowa State over Ohio State
Houston over Georgia State
Seton Hall over Wofford
Kentucky over Abilene Christian
ROUND 2
North Carolina over Utah State
Auburn over Kansas
Houston over Iowa State
Kentucky over Seton Hall
SWEET SIXTEEN
North Carolina over Auburn
Houston over Kentucky
REGIONAL FINAL
North Carolina over Houston
FINAL FOUR SATURDAY
**For the record, I have the utmost confidence in Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and North Carolina winning the national championship ... but since there can only be one:
GONZAGA over DUKE
NORTH CAROLINA over TENNESSEE
CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY
GONZAGA over NORTH CAROLINA