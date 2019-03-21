We've covered a lot of ground with the NCAA Tournament this week.

In short order, we've offered various keys to building the perfect bracket, devised ways to get hired by billionaire Warren Buffett in three days' time, detailed the best odds for choosing the Sweet 16 and regaled the most iconic buzzer-beater finishes in the history of this grand tournament.

But, there's one last to-do job on the checklist: Providing an actual road map to winning your NCAA bracket pool ... which closes today at 12 noon EST.

One last note: The bolded matchups below are essentially 50/50 games, where readers are encouraged to go the other way, if they see fit ... since we had either team losing in the following round anyway.

EAST REGION

ROUND 1
Duke over North Dakota State
VCU over UCF
Mississippi State over Liberty
Virginia Tech over Saint Louis
Maryland over Belmont
LSU over Yale
Minnesota over Louisville
Michigan State over Bradley

ROUND 2
Duke over VCU
Virginia Tech over Mississippi State
LSU over Maryland
Michigan State over Minnesota

SWEET SIXTEEN
Duke over Virginia Tech
Michigan State over LSU

REGIONAL FINAL
Duke over Michigan State

WEST REGION

ROUND 1
Gonzaga over Fairleigh Dickinson
Syracuse over Baylor
Murray State over Marquette
Florida State over Vermont
Arizona State over Buffalo
Texas Tech over Northern Kentucky
Nevada over Florida
Michigan over Montana

ROUND 2
Gonzaga over Syracuse
Murray State over Florida State
Texas Tech over Arizona State
Michigan over Nevada

SWEET SIXTEEN
Gonzaga over Murray State
Texas Tech over Michigan

REGIONAL FINAL
Gonzaga over Texas Tech

MIDWEST REGION

ROUND 1
Virginia over Gardner-Webb
Ole Miss over Oklahoma
Oregon over Wisconsin
Kansas State over UC-Irvine
Villanova over Saint Mary's
Purdue over Old Dominion
Cincinnati over Iowa
Tennessee over Colgate

ROUND 2
Virginia over Ole Miss
Oregon over Kansas State
Purdue over Villanova
Tennessee over Cincinnati

SWEET SIXTEEN
Virginia over Oregon
Tennessee over Purdue

REGIONAL FINAL
Tennessee over Virginia

SOUTH REGION

ROUND 1
North Carolina over Iona
Utah State over Washington
Auburn over New Mexico State
Kansas over Northeastern
Iowa State over Ohio State
Houston over Georgia State
Seton Hall over Wofford
Kentucky over Abilene Christian

ROUND 2
North Carolina over Utah State
Auburn over Kansas
Houston over Iowa State
Kentucky over Seton Hall

SWEET SIXTEEN
North Carolina over Auburn
Houston over Kentucky

REGIONAL FINAL
North Carolina over Houston

FINAL FOUR SATURDAY

**For the record, I have the utmost confidence in Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and North Carolina winning the national championship ... but since there can only be one:

GONZAGA over DUKE
NORTH CAROLINA over TENNESSEE

CHAMPIONSHIP MONDAY

GONZAGA over NORTH CAROLINA